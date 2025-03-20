Censorship and media manipulation: A direct attack on press freedom in Curaçao

A storm of controversy has erupted over a blatant act of political censorship at one of Curaçao’s most prominent radio stations. The forced paid leave of a respected journalist with 31 years of experience is just the latest move in a disturbing pattern of suppression under the station’s new management.

This is not just a case of workplace conflict – this is a direct assault on free speech, journalistic integrity, and democratic principles. The station’s leadership owes the public an explanation: What is their political position, and why are they taking such an aggressive stance against discussions on Curaçao’s independence?

Silencing Independent Voices: The Station’s Political Shift

Under new management, the station has increasingly aligned itself with political interests, shutting down critical discussions and blacklisting those who challenge the status quo. Two well-known analysts have already left, refusing to comply with new censorship rules that explicitly forbid discussions on Curaçao’s independence.

Shockingly, any guest who speaks in favor of independence has now been labeled “persona non grata” by the station’s management. This is an outrageous policy that completely contradicts the role of a media outlet in a democratic society. A radio station is supposed to facilitate dialogue, not dictate political ideology.

Management’s Cowardly Silence and Refusal to Clarify Their Political Agenda

In response to public outrage, station management has refused to address the issue or clarify their position. When the journalist at the center of this controversy sent a formal letter via his lawyer requesting an explanation, they ignored it entirely.

This silence is strategic – it is a deliberate attempt to break his reputation and force him into permanent silence. By refusing to respond, they hope to wear him down, making it easier to remove him from public discourse altogether.

If the station’s leadership stands by their decision, then they owe the public an honest answer:

Why are they so afraid of discussions on independence?

Who is influencing their editorial policies?

Why do they feel entitled to control what topics the public can and cannot discuss?

If they continue to evade accountability, then they confirm what many already suspect – that they are protecting political interests rather than upholding journalistic independence.

The Resistance: Journalists Fight Back Against Censorship

Despite these attacks on press freedom, some journalists are finding ways to fight back. One of the station’s most popular late-afternoon hosts has already outsmarted the censorship by simultaneously broadcasting his program via Facebook Live. This move ensures that even if management attempts to silence him like his colleague, he can continue to reach his audience independently.

This creative defiance proves one thing: Curaçao’s independent voices will not be easily silenced. As long as the public supports and follows independent journalists, there will always be ways to bypass the control of politically compromised media executives.

A Warning: Democracy in Curaçao Is at Risk

This case is bigger than one journalist – it is about the future of democracy in Curaçao. When media owners collude with political forces to silence critical voices, they create an environment where the government controls the narrative, and the people are left in the dark.

Media suppression is a hallmark of authoritarian regimes. When freedom of speech is curtailed, elections become manipulated spectacles rather than genuine democratic processes. If this censorship is allowed to continue, who will hold politicians accountable?

A Call to Action: The Public Must Demand Answers

This is not a time for silence. The people of Curaçao must demand answers from the station’s management and reject any attempt to control public discourse.

The station’s leadership must publicly clarify their political stance and justify their censorship policies.

Journalists and analysts should refuse to participate in a media environment that suppresses free speech.

The public should support independent journalism by following, sharing, and funding alternative news sources that are free from political influence.

Legal action must proceed to challenge the forced leave and hold media owners accountable for suppressing press freedom.

This is a defining moment for Curaçao. Will the people allow their media to become a tool of political control, or will they fight to protect their right to free and open debate? The choice is in their hands.

Tico Vos

Journalist

Source: The Daily Herald