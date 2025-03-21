Caribbean Airlines cargo opens first of it’s kind cold storage unit in Trinidad

Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago,– Caribbean Airlines Cargo premiers its new cold storage facility in Piarco, Trinidad. This new facility, opened March 20th, is specially designed for aircraft containers/ pallets.

Boasting almost 5000 square feet of storage to handle temperature sensitive export cargo, the opening of this facility is a significant milestone for Caribbean Airlines Cargo.

It is the first of its kind within the Piarco aerodrome and English-speaking Caribbean. This new unit adds immense value to many of the airline’s perishable-goods cargo customers, many of whom are local fish exporters.

The Grand Opening of this new facility was ushered in by a traditional ribbon cutting ceremony at the hands of Caribbean Airlines General Manager – Cargo and New Business, Marklan Moseley, along with CEO, Garvin Medera. In attendance at this auspicious occasion were some of the airline’s key shipping and logistics stakeholders, as well as management and cargo team members.

“At Caribbean Airlines Cargo, we reaffirm our dedication to continuous innovation and service excellence, and this facility was constructed to preserve the integrity of our customers’ shipments and provide them with enhanced reliability in their logistics chain.” General Manager, Marklan Moseley assured stakeholders at the ceremony.

This impressive addition to the facilities available through Caribbean Airlines Cargo can store aircraft pallets for large all-cargo freighters. Equipped with a state-of-the-art roller system, the unit was built to accommodate the easy loading and storage of up to 40 aircraft pallets.

The cold storage unit was designed and built for Caribbean Airlines by local Trinidad and Tobago manufacturing company Mecalfab Ltd., and features optimal, refrigerated temperature control, to a minimum of 2 degrees Celsius.

Caribbean Airlines Cargo is committed to supporting the growth and development of trade and economic activity in the region. The airline operates a Boeing 767 all cargo aircraft with five (5) weekly return flights between Miami and Port-of-Spain.