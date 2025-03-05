Boogaard Insurance and NAGICO Insurance Announce Strategic Partnership to Enhance Client Offerings

Philipsburg, – Boogaard Insurances is thrilled to announce its official partnership with NAGICO Insurances, marking a significant step in expanding their insurance solutions for clients.

This collaboration means that Boogaard is now an authorized Broker for NAGICO, one of the largest privately owned General Insurance Companies in the Region, with 26 Locations spanning the English, Dutch and French speaking Caribbean Territories.

Sales Manager of Boogaard Insurances, Leonel Lawrence, said that their team was excited to expand their reach on the island, by combining their client-focused approach with NAGICO’s trusted reputation as a local insurer, their strong brand and community presence.

“At Boogaard Insurances, we continuously seek ways to enhance the value we bring to our clients. Partnering with NAGICO aligns perfectly with our mission to provide top-tier insurance solutions backed by excellent service,” Leonel said.

In a statement, NAGICO welcomed Boogaard to their People Centric Purpose Driven Team, and committed to provide support, the best-in-class service and resources their other 130 Brokers Caribbean wide have come to know and rely on. “Our Intermediaries are a core part of our Business, it is through them that we are able to be proactive to service our thousands of clients, providing them with personalized service and specialized expertise, which makes it easier to build strong, long-term relationships with our valued clients”.

NAGICO Insurances was recently voted the Number One/ Best Insurer on St. Maarten for the 18th time in a row, in the Daily Herald’s Annual Island wide poll.

For more information about Boogaard Insurance and NAGICO Insurances, visit their respective websites and social media pages.