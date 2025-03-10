45th Anniversary in 2025 for House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP)

GREAT BAY/MARIGOT —In celebration of its 45th Anniversary in 2025, St. Martin’s House of Nehesi Publishers (HNP) has been posting on social media since January with “memory pics, fun facts, and a showcase of exciting books,” said HNP president Jacqueline A. Sample.

“We’ve had the honor to publish over 100 writers, some new, a few incredibly famous authors, and books with exciting stories. It has also been about inviting readers and the public on new literary journeys that have helped to define our history as an indie press,” said Sample, www.houseofnehesipublish.com.

In 1980, Lasana M. Sekou founded HNP in his dorm room at Stony Brook University, taking a leap as the fledgling press’ first published writer in 1982.

A decade after HNP was founded in New York—and now based in St. Martin—Arrindell joined as an editor (with a hiatus from 2010 to 2012). “Rhoda brought a sharp eye for technical content and sound content analysis skills that continue to evolve critically to this day,” said Sekou, who is also HNP’s projects director.

In a Facebook post earlier this year, HNP’s longest-serving editor reflected on a shared journey of activism and friendship that transcends the printed page.

“We’ve been more than colleagues. Lasana’s stories, his leadership at HNP, and our work together—with editors, graphic designers, writers, authors, cultural organizations, media consultants, advisors, volunteers, arts patrons, and HNP board members over the years—have been the heartbeat of this press,” said Arrindell.

Dr. Rhoda Arrindell is a leading St. Martin linguist and teaches literature at Howard University. Her book Language, Culture and Identity in St. Martin was published by HNP in 2014.

Photo: L-R, Lasana M. Sekou, HNP’s first author, and Dr. Rhoda Arrindell, HNP’s longest-serving freelance editor, celebrating 45 years of storytelling, books, and a shared passion for publishing in 2025.