Yuverta Students Visit Saba for Collaboration on Green Education

SABA — On Wednesday February 26th, PES for the first time welcomed a group of students from the Yuverta Eco and Wildlife study program, who will participate in various activities on Saba. Throughout the upcoming two weeks, these students will get to know the island, and offer learning opportunities for Saban youths.

PES and Yuverta entered into an agreement in 2023, with the intention of exploring how green education could contribute to the goals of Saba. Yuverta offers professional training and education, centering around topics such as gardening, livestock farming, water management, and urban green development amongst other things.

Throughout their time on Saba, the group will host various workshops with participants from, for example, the MDT program through the Department of Community Development and Culture and the Saba Reach Foundation. The purpose of these workshops will be to engage with the local community and offer a fun and learning environment within green education. Students from Yuverta will also share their personal experiences, challenges they have faced and how they have overcome them while being a student.

Additionally, the group will experience a day of trail maintenance, take part in monitoring insects with the Saba Estafette Expedition, and tour locations such as Saba Electric, the marine research center and the waste facility. Residents can also look out for the group as they administer questionnaires, to gather more information on what locals would like to learn within the topic of nature, agriculture, the environment and ocean-related topics.

PES looks forward to this collaboration with Yuverta, as we continue to explore how green education can be promoted and implemented on Saba.