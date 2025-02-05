WICSU-PSU Stands Firm Against Allegations of Sexual Abuse in the Workplace and  Beyond

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Windward Islands Civil Servant Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU)  strongly opposes all forms of sexual abuse, particularly in the workplace, where  justice must take precedence. Allegations of sexual misconduct should never be  dismissed with a mere slap on the wrist. The trauma inflicted upon victims is lifelong,  while for perpetrators, it may only be a fleeting moment of gratification. This stark  contrast underscores the need for accountability and justice. 

Whether the alleged perpetrator is a police officer, a colleague, or a partner, everyone  has the fundamental right to have their personal space and body respected. No one  should be subjected to any form of sexual misconduct or harassment. WICSU-PSU  stands in solidarity with victims and acknowledges the immense courage it takes to  come forward and speak out, especially in the face of scrutiny and societal pressures. 

We commend the online news media for providing a platform where this police officer  felt safe to share her story. 

We also recognize the courage of the officer who recently spoke out against these  allegations. It takes immense strength to come forward, fully aware of the potential  backlash and challenges that may follow. She deserves recognition not only for  bringing this issue to the public’s attention but also for standing behind her words by  affixing her name to the article. 

The fact that the alleged perpetrator is also a police officer makes this situation  especially concerning. Law enforcement officers must be held to the highest  standards of integrity and respect, ensuring trust and accountability within the force. 

WICSU-PSU President Sharon Cangieter encourages both men and women to report  any form of sexual abuse. During her tenure as President, she has witnessed that  allegations of sexual abuse in the workplace are not limited to women—men are also  victims. WICSU-PSU is championing all workers to know their rights and to not feel  ashamed to report this type of behavior. Sometimes it starts with a simple “Hey  sweetie,” and once accepted, the alleged perpetrator then uses that as an invitation to  make their move. 

As a society, we must do more than merely acknowledge and advocate for initiatives  such as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. While we promote  these campaigns and speak out against abuse, too often, when a real case emerges,  

the instinct is to blame the victim and defend the alleged perpetrator. This double  standard must end. It can take years for a victim to feel strong enough to come 

forward and share their story. No matter how long ago the abuse happened, every  victim deserves justice and support. WICSU-PSU urges society and government to  stand firm in supporting survivors, not just in words but in action. 

WICSU-PSU emphasizes that sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace violate  key International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, particularly ILO Convention  No. 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. This convention, adopted  in 2019, recognizes the right of everyone to a work environment free from violence and  

harassment, including gender-based violence. It establishes that governments and  employers must take measures to prevent and address these violations and provide  mechanisms for redress and support for victims. St. Maarten must take active steps to  ratify and implement this convention to protect workers and uphold justice. 

WICSU-PSU is calling for a thorough investigation into these allegations to ensure that  justice is served. Furthermore, we urge the government of St. Maarten to implement a  “Me Too” policy that would facilitate the exposure of perpetrators and provide a  structured mechanism for victims to report such violations safely and without fear of  retaliation. 

The time for silence and complacency is over. WICSU-PSU remains committed to  advocating for a safe and respectful working environment for all employees. We will  continue to push for policies and procedures that uphold justice, protect victims, and  hold perpetrators accountable.

