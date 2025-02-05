WICSU-PSU Stands Firm Against Allegations of Sexual Abuse in the Workplace and  Beyond

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Windward Islands Civil Servant Union – Private Sector Union (WICSU-PSU) strongly opposes all forms of sexual abuse, particularly in the workplace, where justice must take precedence. Allegations of sexual misconduct should never be dismissed with a mere slap on the wrist. The trauma inflicted upon victims is lifelong, while for perpetrators, it may only be a fleeting moment of gratification. This stark contrast underscores the need for accountability and justice.

Whether the alleged perpetrator is a police officer, a colleague, or a partner, everyone has the fundamental right to have their personal space and body respected. No one should be subjected to any form of sexual misconduct or harassment. WICSU-PSU stands in solidarity with victims and acknowledges the immense courage it takes to come forward and speak out, especially in the face of scrutiny and societal pressures.

We commend the online news media for providing a platform where this police officer felt safe to share her story.

We also recognize the courage of the officer who recently spoke out against these allegations. It takes immense strength to come forward, fully aware of the potential backlash and challenges that may follow. She deserves recognition not only for bringing this issue to the public’s attention but also for standing behind her words by affixing her name to the article.

The fact that the alleged perpetrator is also a police officer makes this situation especially concerning. Law enforcement officers must be held to the highest standards of integrity and respect, ensuring trust and accountability within the force.

WICSU-PSU President Sharon Cangieter encourages both men and women to report any form of sexual abuse. During her tenure as President, she has witnessed that allegations of sexual abuse in the workplace are not limited to women—men are also victims. WICSU-PSU is championing all workers to know their rights and to not feel ashamed to report this type of behavior. Sometimes it starts with a simple “Hey sweetie,” and once accepted, the alleged perpetrator then uses that as an invitation to make their move.

As a society, we must do more than merely acknowledge and advocate for initiatives such as the 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence. While we promote these campaigns and speak out against abuse, too often, when a real case emerges,

the instinct is to blame the victim and defend the alleged perpetrator. This double standard must end. It can take years for a victim to feel strong enough to come

forward and share their story. No matter how long ago the abuse happened, every victim deserves justice and support. WICSU-PSU urges society and government to stand firm in supporting survivors, not just in words but in action.

WICSU-PSU emphasizes that sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace violate key International Labour Organization (ILO) conventions, particularly ILO Convention No. 190 on Violence and Harassment in the World of Work. This convention, adopted in 2019, recognizes the right of everyone to a work environment free from violence and

harassment, including gender-based violence. It establishes that governments and employers must take measures to prevent and address these violations and provide mechanisms for redress and support for victims. St. Maarten must take active steps to ratify and implement this convention to protect workers and uphold justice.

WICSU-PSU is calling for a thorough investigation into these allegations to ensure that justice is served. Furthermore, we urge the government of St. Maarten to implement a “Me Too” policy that would facilitate the exposure of perpetrators and provide a structured mechanism for victims to report such violations safely and without fear of retaliation.

The time for silence and complacency is over. WICSU-PSU remains committed to advocating for a safe and respectful working environment for all employees. We will continue to push for policies and procedures that uphold justice, protect victims, and hold perpetrators accountable.