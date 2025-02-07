Dear Editor,

I am compelled to bring to light the urgent issues regarding the leadership of the St. Maarten Police Force under the current Chief of Police. The time has come for a call to action demanding accountability, transparency, and integrity within our law enforcement agency.

It is deeply concerning that the Chief of Police appears to have no qualms about willfully misinforming the Minister of Justice. Such actions not only erode trust but also undermine the very fabric of good governance and the rule of law. If the Chief of Police can mislead the Minister, what hope do we have for honest communication within the system?

Moreover, it has come to our attention that the Chief is allegedly protecting a high-ranking officer involved in misconduct. This defensiveness indicates a troubling culture of impunity within the force. It begs the question: Why is the Chief so intent on shielding individuals who compromise the integrity of our police force?

Furthermore, the growing exodus of police officers from the force should raise alarm bells for all of us. Why are so many dedicated officers leaving? Reports from those still serving reveal a systemic failure to provide fair opportunities for advancement. Many local officers are deprived of essential training and promotions. Instead of fostering talent and encouraging growth, we are witnessing a culture marked by intimidation and suppression of dissent. Officers are reportedly subjected to tactics designed to silence them—actions that cannot be tolerated in any professional environment.

It is time for the Minister of Justice to take a decisive stand against this abuse of power. The Chief’s behavior, if left unchecked, jeopardizes not only the morale of our officers but also the safety and security of our community. We cannot afford to allow this situation to fester. The silence of those in power only serves to perpetuate a cycle of dysfunction and disillusionment within the police force.

Numerous complaints have been filed with the Ombudsman, highlighting these issues, yet we continue to witness a lack of decisive action. The Chief of Police seems to operate without a clear vision or mission—save for the interests of his friends and allies. This must change.

Accountability must be demanded, and reform must begin from the top. Our community deserves a police force that operates with integrity, fairness, and respect. If these issues are not addressed, we may very well find ourselves bidding farewell to a credible and functional police force, with repercussions for the safety and well-being of all citizens of St. Maarten.

I urge the Minister of Justice to step forward and take swift action to rectify this alarming situation.



Concern Citizen of Sint Maarten.