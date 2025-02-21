UPDATED PASSENGER TRANSPORT CONFIRMATION LETTER PROCESS

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) reminds all holders of a passenger transport permit to register their operation with the Transport Control Unit no later than Tuesday, February 25, 2025, to receive a confirmation letter. This letter validates that the operation’s documentation and vehicle meet the applicable regulations to provide transport services.

To date, over 400 applications have been received for the confirmation letter process, categorized as follows:

275 taxis

100 buses

25 vehicles combined of T and G plates from various companies

5 car rental companies

Approximately 200 confirmation letters have already been issued and collected. Operators still requiring confirmation letters are encouraged to attend one of the remaining two inspection days scheduled for February 21, and 25.

Location: Parking lot of Little League Baseball Field, Soualiga Road, Pond Island.

Date Morning Afternoon 11 Fri.- Feb-21 9:00 AM -12:00 PM 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM 12 Tue. Feb-25 9:00 AM -12:00 PM 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Permit holders who fail to notify the department of their status by the February 25 deadline may be classified as inactive, resulting in the permanent withdrawal of their permits in accordance with the law. Individuals facing challenges in acquiring a vehicle to begin operations must still report their status to the department.

Registration Process and Documentation Requirements

The Minister of TEATT, Grisha Heyliger-Marten, has emphasized that this directive is non-negotiable and applies to all individuals and businesses in the passenger transport industry.

Operators must submit their documentation through a secure online form, accessible via the following link:

Passenger Transport Registration Form: https://www.proprofs.com/survey/t/?title=kojsz.

The required documents include:

Original or authentic copy of the primary permit.

Valid vehicle insurance policy (must mention validity period and vehicle plate number).

Valid motor vehicle inspection card.

Valid Sint Maarten driver’s license.

Valid Sint Maarten identification card or Dutch passport.

For operators with an assistant driver, additional documentation is required:

A valid Assistant Driver’s Permit.

Valid Sint Maarten driver’s license.

Valid Sint Maarten identification card or Dutch passport.

An authorization letter signed by the permit holder or a power of attorney statement confirming an active work relationship (no older than 30 days).

Companies managing five or more vehicles with a T-, G-, or R-plate must submit a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet with details of each vehicle (make, model, year, and VIN), along with digital copies of valid motor vehicle inspection cards and valid insurance policies. The spreadsheet template can be requested from the Transport Control Unit by email at [email protected]. A separate fleet inspection date will be arranged once all digital files have been received and reviewed.

Vehicle Inspection Requirements

Operators of buses, taxis, touring cars (T-plate), and unregulated vehicles (G-plate) must select a preferred date for vehicle inspection at the Little League Baseball Field on Soualigua Boulevard, across from the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center.

Passenger transport vehicles must be equipped with the following:

A functional fire extinguisher .

A first-aid kit for minor injuries.

Mechanical components in working order (e.g., brake lights, headlights, horn, no damaged front or rear windshield).

License plates securely attached to the outermost exterior front and back of the vehicle.

Vehicles suspected of significant defects will be referred to the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center for further evaluation, even if they have a valid inspection card, due to road safety concerns.

For further information please contact the Transport Control Unit at [email protected] or via WhatsApp at +1 (721) 559-7685.