Traffic and General Safety Controls Result in Multiple Arrests

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) conducted a series of traffic and general safety controls from February 9th to February 15th, 2025, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance public safety and enforce traffic regulations. These operations, executed by the Control Team, resulted in several arrests and the confiscation of illegal contraband.

During these controls, which took place near Harold Jack on Brouwers Road, multiple vehicles were stopped, and fines were issued for various traffic infractions.

Furthermore, officers encountered several incidents necessitating further law enforcement intervention:

During a routine check, officers intercepted a vehicle that, upon further verification, was confirmed to have been reported stolen.

The male driver was immediately taken into custody, and the vehicle was seized for further investigation. The suspect was subsequently transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where he remains in detention for questioning.

In a separate incident, officers conducted a vehicle stop and uncovered a box of ammunition inside the automobile. The suspect was arrested on-site, and the ammunition was confiscated. The individual was transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further inquiry.

On Friday, February 14th, 2025, officers conducted a routine traffic stop, which led to the discovery of a substantial quantity of narcotics. The driver was promptly arrested. Further examination revealed that a female passenger was also in possession of narcotics concealed in her handbag. Consequently, both individuals were detained and transported to the Philipsburg Police Station for further investigation.

While processing the suspects, and in consultation with the Prosecutor’s Office, it was determined that fines would be imposed on the individuals. The male suspect, who had been apprehended alongside the female passenger, stated that he lacked the necessary funds to pay his fine and requested that officers accompany him to his residence to retrieve the required amount.

Upon arrival at his home, officers observed a significant quantity of various narcotics, including cocaine, ecstasy pills (XTC), hash, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia such as scales and packaging materials. Additionally, approximately $2,000 in cash was also confiscated from the residence. Consequently, the narcotics were seized, and the suspect was returned to custody, where he remains incarcerated pending further investigation.

KPSM remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring public safety through continuous monitoring and enforcement.