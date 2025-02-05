To Whom It May Concern !!!

I applaud my colleague for her courage in coming forward regarding sexual misconduct. I also commend the minister and members of parliament who have spoken out on this critical issue.

However, this is not an isolated incident. Beyond the reports of sexual misconduct at KPSM, letters have also been sent to the unions highlighting bullying and belittling within the Immigration Department. These toxic behaviors have created immense stress for many workers, leaving them fearful of speaking up due to concerns about retaliation and how it might impact their evaluations. No one should have to endure such conditions at work, especially in roles that require dedication, integrity, and a commitment to public service.

I speak from personal experience I, I can no longer remain silent. It is time for the public to know that this serial predator needs help before more lives are damaged. Yet, instead of being held accountable, this individual continues their misconduct under the protection of management. This culture of silence and impunity has allowed abuse to thrive, leaving victims too afraid to come forward, fearing they will be targeted not only by the perpetrator but also by those in power who shield them.

The toll this takes on employees is profound. Workplaces should be safe environments where individuals feel respected and valued, not places of fear, humiliation, and intimidation. Enough is enough. We stand in solidarity with all our colleagues facing different forms of workplace abuse. The justice departments are no longer the institutions of integrity they once were, now it feels like putting yourself in danger.

It Is time for change. No one should feel unsafe or unheard in their workplace. We must demand accountability and stand together for a work environment where respect, justice, and integrity prevail.

Concerned Justice Worker.