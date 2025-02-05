To Whom It May Concern, To Whom It May Concern

As a concerned citizen, I am writing to formally raise my concerns regarding the electricity system in St. Maarten, specifically the ongoing issues with GEBE.

For nearly 30 months, GEBE has cited a system hack and generator malfunctions as reasons for persistent load shedding. While these explanations have been repeated, consumers continue to bear the brunt of unreliable service and exorbitant electricity bills.

When GEBE restored its systems, consumers received unusually high bills, many of which appeared unregulated. Households with the same appliances they have used for years suddenly faced drastic increases in their electricity charges. When consumers questioned these inflated bills, GEBE’s response was simply that their meters were functioning correctly—implying that consumers were somehow using significantly more electricity than before, despite no change in their consumption habits.

Additionally, the fuel clause charges now exceed the actual cost of electricity consumption, adding further financial strain on consumers. This raises critical questions:

How often does GEBE purchase fuel—daily, weekly, or monthly?

Why are consumers being forced to absorb such high fuel costs with no transparency or accountability?

Due to the ongoing instability of GEBE’s service, many consumers were compelled to invest in generators just to maintain power in their homes. For months, households endured load shedding lasting up to 11 hours a day, requiring them to spend additional money on fuel for their own backup power. This placed an enormous financial burden on consumers who were already receiving excessive electricity bills from GEBE.

Moreover, the frequent power outages and fluctuations have caused significant damage to household appliances. Modern appliances, especially inverter-based models, are designed to be energy-efficient, yet they continue to be affected by GEBE’s inconsistent power supply. Consumers have taken steps to reduce their electricity usage—switching to energy-saving bulbs, using inverter-based appliances—but despite these efforts, electricity bills remain unreasonably high.

Given this situation, I respectfully ask:

Who will compensate consumers for the excessive fuel costs they incurred while GEBE was failing to provide a stable power supply? Who will take responsibility for the damaged appliances caused by GEBE’s unreliable service? What relief is being offered to consumers who are struggling with these exorbitant bills and the ever-increasing fuel clause charges?

It is time for transparency, accountability, and tangible solutions for the people of St. Maarten.

Signed,

A concerned citizen.