Three candidates from Statia have successfully completed the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee (KMar) training. 

Oranjestad, Sint Eustaius – During a ceremony held on Bonaire on Friday January 31, 2025, they received their diplomas alongside fellow students from Saba and Bonaire. These candidates were trained as General Investigating Officers for the Caribbean Netherlands, marking a significant achievement in their careers.

The intensive training programme lasted nine months, with the first three months taking place in the Netherlands and the remaining six in Bonaire. This marked the first time that the course was conducted both in the Netherlands and the Caribbean.

The three Statian graduates, together with their peers from Saba and Bonaire, will now be deployed within the KMar Caribbean Brigade. They will take up roles in border policing across Bonaire, Statia, and Saba. Their arrival is a welcome addition to the workforce responsible for maintaining security in the Caribbean Netherlands.

Congratulations to Reginald Gibbs, Rosalie Patrick, and Kiara Sanchez, and to the other students from Saba and Bonaire, on this remarkable achievement.