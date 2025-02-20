The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation Receives the Full Support of the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport for its STEAM Initiatives

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) recently held a successful and productive meeting with the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport (ECYS), the honourable Melissa D. Gumbs. The meeting served to formally introduce the SMSFF to the minister, explore potential avenues for collaboration to enhance scientific education and innovation in Sint Maarten, and provide details of the 2025 Science Week, themed “Change and Adapt with AI.”

During the meeting, Dr. Rolinda Carter, President of SMSFF, provided an overview of the foundation’s mission, its current efforts to promote scientific knowledge and innovation among students, and a five-year plan to expand the foundation’s impact beyond the annual national science fair. The minister, who recalled attending the fair in the past, expressed her strong support for the foundation’s initiative and emphasised the importance of fostering a culture of science and technology in schools.

Dr. Delroy Pierre, Education Programme Coordinator (Secondary and Higher Education) presented the newly revamped categories for the Science Fair: Natural Sciences; Computer, Software, and Robotics; Earth and Environmental Science; and Social and Behavioural Science. He also shared insights from a recent survey highlighting the need for the foundation’s work in the schools. The minister was also informed of the mentoring programme for participants of the upcoming Science Fair, sponsored by the American University of the Caribbean.

Minister Gumbs expressed her support by officially recognising the St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation as the host of the National Science Fair of Sint Maarten. She also shared her passion for STEAM, as well as her commitment to developing an AI policy for schools to ensure that Sint Maarten keeps pace with technological advancements.

The meeting concluded with a mutual commitment to continue discussions and work towards a formal partnership that will benefit the students and the broader community of Sint Maarten.

Honourable Minister, Melissa D. Gumbs: “The Sint Maarten Science Fair Foundation’s dedication to fostering scientific education and innovation is truly inspiring. Investing in science and technology is investing in our future, and I am committed to strengthening this collaboration to equip our students with the skills and opportunities they need to excel. Together, we are building a generation of critical thinkers, problem-solvers, and innovators who will drive progress in our community for years to come.”

“We are excited about the positive response received from the Minister and the prospect of collaborating to foster a culture of innovation and inquiry in STEAM. The support from the Ministry will be instrumental in expanding our initiatives and reaching more students, inspiring them to pursue careers in STEAM”, said Dr. Carter.

This year’s Science Week, themed “Change and Adapt with AI,” will be held from March 31, 2025, to April 4, 2025, with its award ceremony on April 12, 2025. Planned activities for the week include a lecture and panel discussion on AI in education, hands-on field trips to STEAM-related locations, the annual Science Fair that showcases student projects and features STEAM demonstrations, and an award ceremony to recognise the participants’ achievements.