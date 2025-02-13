The Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs of Parliament to meet regarding the State of Education Report 2020-2022

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Permanent Committee of Education, Culture, Youth and Sports Affairs (CECYSA) of Parliament will be meeting on February 13, 2025.

The committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 14.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport , Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs will be present.

The agenda points are:

Incoming documents State of Education Report 2020-2022 (IS/886/2023-2024 dated June 28, 2024)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet, www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament and www.pearlfmradio.sx