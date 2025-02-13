The Committee of Country’s Expenditure of Parliament to meet regarding the report from the General Audit Chamber “Audit into the process of Ex Officio Tax Assessments”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Country’s Expenditure (CLU) of Parliament will meet on February 12, 2025.

The Committee meeting is scheduled for Wednesday at 11.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of Finance, Ms. Marinka Gumbs will be present.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Minister of Finance on the report from the General Audit Chamber “Audit into the process of Ex Officio Tax Assessments” (IS/728/2022-2023) (IS/1077/2022-2023 dated September 6, 2023)

This meeting was requested by MP S.A. Wescot-Williams

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament, and www.pearlfmradio.sx