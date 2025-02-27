The Anguilla United Front (AUF) won Anguilla election

Source: Mike Jarvis FB page

THE VALLY — The Anguilla United Front (AUF) has unseated the Anguilla Progressive Movement(APM) in general election in the UK Overseas Territory.

Voting was done across Tuesday and Wednesday in Anguilla’s electoral system.

The AUF led by Cora Richardson Hodge had a convincing victory over ex-Premier Dr. Ellis Lorenzo Webster‘s APM, winning 8 of the 11 seats at stake.

(There are 13 seats in the Anguilla House of Assembly, 11 are decided by public vote with the other 2 reserved for ex-officio members).

Cora Richardson-Hodge becomes Anguilla’s first female Premier.

Ex APM premier Ellis, former tourism minister Haydn Hughes and parliamentary secretary Merrick Richardson will comprise the opposition.

The main issues in the campaign were the economy – especially issues surrounding a controversial Goods and Services Tax(GST), management of Anguilla’s hugely successful ‘.ai’ domain name, tourism, cost of living and concerns about crime.

One key topic which surfaced early in the campaign surrounded removing the franchise from diaspora voters. However, that was shelved following an outcry and demands to keep the longstanding system in place.

Anguilla has 12,432 registered voters from a population of around 15,900.