Tax Assistance for Seniors: Income Limit Now at NAf 18,000

~ Begins February 18 through May 2 ~

The Tax Administration of Sint Maarten, in collaboration with the Community Development, Family, and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA) department under the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development, and Labour, is pleased to inform seniors that assistance is once again available for filing their 2024 Income Tax Form. This initiative ensures that eligible individuals receive the necessary support to fulfill their tax obligations.

In previous years, seniors with a maximum annual income of NAf 15,000 qualified for this assistance. However, the program has now been expanded to accommodate more individuals, with the income threshold increasing to NAf 18,000. This expansion means that more seniors can benefit from the free tax filing assistance offered.

This assistance will be available from February 18 to May 2 at Community Helpdesks across the island. (Seniors who miss this period can still receive assistance at the Tax Office by appointment only throughout May). To qualify, applicants must have an annual income of no more than NAf 18,000 and provide the necessary documents: Wage Tax Card, Interest Letter, and any other relevant paperwork.

Appointments can be made by visiting your nearest Community Helpdesk Monday to Friday between 8:30 AM and 12:30 PM or by calling to schedule an appointment at one of the following locations: +1721520-3418 (St. Peters), +1721520-4315 (Cole Bay), +1721520-7651 (Dutch Quarter), or +1721559-0819 (Hope Estate).

Seniors are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and file their 2024 income tax form before the May 31 deadline.