SZV ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP TRANSITION, RECRUITMENT FOR NEW DIRECTOR BEGINS

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten, — SZV Social and Health Insurances has officially launched the recruitment process for its next Director, as the tenure of current Director Glen A. Carty is set to conclude on October 14, 2025, in accordance with the National Decree governing his appointment. To ensure a seamless transition, the selected candidate will work alongside Carty in the months leading up to his departure, allowing for an effective handover of leadership responsibilities.

The recruitment process will be conducted by an independent firm, ensuring a transparent and objective selection of a candidate who will uphold SZV’s mission and drive innovation to further enhance its sustainability. The process includes rigorous assessment and screening procedures, after which the most suitable candidate(s) will be nominated by SZV’s Supervisory Council for consideration by the Minister of Public Health, Social Development, and Labor (VSA) and the Council of Ministers. The final appointment of the new Director will be formalized by National Decree.

Since assuming the role of Director on December 1, 2014, Carty has played a pivotal role in strengthening SZV’s financial sustainability, modernizing operations, and expanding the organization’s impact on the community. Under his leadership, SZV has successfully navigated significant challenges and transformations, including numerous changes in government, hurricanes Irma and Maria, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite these hurdles, his focus has always been on strengthening the health care sector, ensuring service excellence and the well-being of its insured.

Addressing the transition, Carty shared:

“Leading SZV has been an incredible journey, filled with challenges, growth, and most importantly, meaningful contributions to our community. As my term is coming to its natural conclusion, my focus remains on ensuring a smooth transition that safeguards the progress we have made. The dedicated team at SZV will continue its mission, and I am confident that the next Director will build upon this strong foundation.”

As the organization looks ahead, it remains committed to continuity, innovation, and strengthening its role in serving the community. Further details on the vacancy and recruitment process will become available through local media outlets and social media channels.