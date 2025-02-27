Statia Government Addresses Air Quality Concerns

Oranjestad, Statia – The Statia Government acknowledges public concerns regarding changes in air quality between the early hours of Wednesday, 26 February 2025.

Following an investigation, it has been confirmed that a fire broke out in a section of the Conaree Landfill in St Kitts at approximately 1:00 AM. Although not a large blaze, the burning material produced significant smoke, which was carried by wind to surrounding areas, including Statia.

The St Kitts Fire Department responded promptly, containing and monitoring the fire. As of Thursday, 27 February, the affected area continues to burn, the smoke levels have reduced significantly. Efforts remain ongoing to fully extinguish the fire.

Residents experiencing discomfort due to air pollution are advised to take necessary precautions, including limiting outdoor exposure. The Statia Government remains in close contact with St Kitts authorities and will provide updates as needed.

We appreciate the public’s patience and understanding as the situation continues to be managed.