STATEMENT BY HER EXCELLENCY THE GOVERNOR JULIA CROUCH OBE FOLLOWING THE 2025 ANGUILLA GENERAL ELECTION 

THE VALLEY — On February 27, 2025 the Supervisor of Elections Mr Rodney Rey confirmed the official results of the 2025 Anguilla General Election, which took place on 26 February with advance polls on 25 February. The Party who won the most seats in the House of Assembly was the Anguilla United Front.

In accordance with Section 24(1) of the Anguilla Constitution Order, I will later today appoint Ms Cora Richardson-Hodge as Premier of Anguilla. On the advice of the Premier, I will also appoint Ministers of the Crown and a Parliamentary Secretary.

The Premier will advise me in due course on the assignment of specific portfolio responsibilities to individual Ministers.

I would like to offer my heartfelt thanks to the Supervisor of Elections Mr Rodney Rey, the Deputy Supervisor of Elections Ms Maria Hughes, and all election officials for their hard work and dedication throughout the election period.

I wish to commend Canon Reid Simon for his leadership of the Anguilla Independent Citizen Observers (AICO) and their committed efforts in observing the electoral process. The AICO will issue a preliminary statement on the election in due course.

I am also grateful to the Royal Anguilla Police Force, under the leadership of Acting Commissioner Patterson, for ensuring a safe and secure election.

Finally, my thanks to all the candidates who stood in this election and to the people of Anguilla for the orderly way in which this general election was conducted, a matter on which Anguilla can be rightly proud.