St. Maarten Food Crisis: Over 200 Families Apply for Aid, But Funds Fall Short

Sint Maarten – The Freegan Food Foundation has seen an unprecedented surge in demand for its Client Choice Food Market during this 7th round of applications, with over 200 families applying for aid. Despite meeting eligibility requirements, most of these families will go without assistance due to limited funding. With resources stretched thin, only 80 families can be supported weekly, leaving many without access to essential food aid.

Each enrolled member receives $50 monthly to procure fresh produce and staple items, ensuring basic sustenance. However, the escalating number of applicants underscores a critical issue: a significant portion of St. Maarten’s population lives below the poverty line, and support organizations like the Freegan Food Foundation lack the resources to assist everyone in need.

Recent data reveals the alarming scope of the crisis: at least 19% of St. Maarten’s households have a monthly income of 1,000 guilders ($558.66) or less, according to an analysis by the Economic Bureau Amsterdam in collaboration with Tackling Law. The Social Economic Council has defined the poverty line as 80% of the minimum wage, setting the household poverty threshold at 1,223 guilders ($683.24). (stmaartennews)

Poverty is not just a local issue but a regional one. In 2023, approximately 172 million people in Latin America and the Caribbean lived in poverty, with 66 million in extreme poverty. Rising inflation and food costs continue to place additional strain on vulnerable households. (caribbeantimes.com)

“Over the past four years, countless families have sought to join our program but have been unable to, not because they don’t qualify, but because there simply isn’t enough funding,” said Joost de Jong, Managing Director of Freegan Food Foundation. “The reality is heartbreaking.”

The foundation highlighted cases of struggling households unable to access support:

A couple with two minors earning $800 monthly, paying $500 in rent and utilities, and facing medical expenses.

A pensioner receiving a $500 monthly pension, leaving only $150 after rent and utility deductions.

Families with children earning $1,000 monthly—still far from financial stability—unable to receive aid simply because other families are in even more dire situations.

“What are we doing, St. Maarten?” the foundation asks. “Supermarket prices continue to climb, and more families are struggling to put food on the table. We must address this crisis and find sustainable solutions.”

The Freegan Food Foundation is urgently calling on local businesses, government agencies, and the community to step up and help to expand this vital program. The need is clear: Without increased funding, families who qualify for aid will continue to go hungry. St. Maarten must do more to support its vulnerable residents.

And yet, “food insecurity is not just about hunger—it is about dignity, stability, and our shared responsibility as a community,” said Joost. “Together, we can ensure that no one in St. Maarten goes to bed hungry.”

To support this mission through a donation or to inquire about partnership, please contact

+1 721 580 0198.