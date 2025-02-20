St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry Participates in “Trade Mission Dutch Caribbean Meets Panama”

Philipsburg, – The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry (COCI) proudly participated in the recently held “Trade Mission Dutch Caribbean Meets Panama”, organized by the Dutch Embassy. The mission took place from February 11-14, 2025, and brought together approximately 60 participants, including businesses and the various Chambers of Commerce from Aruba, Bonaire, Curacao, Statia and Saba.

COCI was represented by Executive Director Jude Houston, Board Member Ms. Nzinga Lake, and Business Development Officer Richmer York. During the trade mission, the delegation engaged in productive discussions with key regional stakeholders who expressed strong interest in establishing business ties with St. Maarten and its local business community. The stakeholders COCI met included, the Panama Chamber of Commerce, ProPanama, Copa Airlines, Panamanian Association of Cargo Agencies and representatives from Panama’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry. These interactions provided valuable insights and opportunities to foster economic partnerships, trade expansion, and investment collaborations.

COCI emphasizes the importance of active participation in trade missions as a means to expand business networks, enhance market presence, and strengthen regional cooperation. Given the evolving global business landscape, COCI encourages the local business community to seize available opportunities for international trade and collaboration.

As part of its commitment to fostering business growth and economic development, COCI will continue to engage in strategic initiatives that connect St. Maarten businesses with global markets and therefore will be informing the business community of future upcoming trade events for their indulgence. The Chamber urges local entrepreneurs and enterprises to stay informed, participate in trade missions, and explore new business frontiers.

For more information on trade opportunities and upcoming initiatives, please contact the St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce & Industry at 721-542-3595/90 or www.chamberofcommerce.sx and the COCI Facebook page.