Sr. Regina Primary School Hosts Successful Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon

SIMPSON BAY – Sr. Regina Primary School kicked off February with a heartwarming and energetic celebration, hosting its annual Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon on Saturday, February 1, 2025. The event, held in the spirit of Valentine’s Day, brought together approximately 150 children, parents, grandparents, and community members for a morning of fitness and fun.

This much-anticipated family event encourages an active lifestyle and community togetherness. Older students cycled from the school to Cupecoy and back, accompanied by police officers who ensured their safety and maintained an organized ride. Meanwhile, walkers and runners took on a scenic route to Cupecoy, while younger children biked a shorter course from the school to Karakter, then to the police station, before looping back. Participants of all ages were free to choose the route best suited to their comfort level, ensuring accessibility for everyone.

At the finish line, attendees were rewarded with a delicious traditional Caribbean breakfast, including salt fish, johnny cakes, fresh fruit, eggs, and bush tea. Many stayed to socialize, reflecting on a morning well spent in movement.



The event was made possible through the generous support of sponsors, volunteers, teachers, and families, with special thanks to SZV Social & Health Insurances, who partnered for the event. SZV emphasized the importance of prioritizing community health and wellness, commending the event’s organization, safety, and the fun experienced by all participants.



“Seeing families, children, and seniors come together to move, laugh, and enjoy a healthy morning highlights the importance of maintaining wellness as a community. We encourage everyone to continue making use of the many free opportunities available across the island to stay active, no matter their age or fitness level,” said Charonne Holder – Manager Corporate Communications at SZV.

School principal Samantha Beaton added: “As a school, we believe events like the bike-a-thon offer valuable opportunities for students to stay active but also foster teamwork and perseverance. We’re happy to host this initiative as we see the joy that students, teachers and families have while taking part.”

Funds raised from the Run-Walk and Bike-A-Thon will contribute to upcoming improvements at Sr. Regina Primary School. The school extends its heartfelt gratitude to all who participated, sponsored, and volunteered to make this event another resounding success.