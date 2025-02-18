Sint Maarten Police Force Investigates Attempted Robbery at Casino in Cupecoy Area

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force is investigating an attempted robbery that took place at a recently opened casino in the Cupecoy area.

At approximately *4:00 AM* on *February 17th*Central Police Dispatch received multiple reports of an ongoing robbery at the casino. Three men, dressed in dark clothing, approached the security guard at the entrance and held them at gunpoint. The suspects then entered the casino and attempted to rob the cashier, who was located in a fortified section of the building.

The suspects fired a shot in an attempt to breach the secured area, but were unsuccessful. Following the failed attempt, the suspects fled the scene in an unknown vehicle, heading in an unknown direction.

Police detectives and forensic teams are currently on the scene conducting a thorough investigation into the incident. The investigation is ongoing.

The Sint Maarten Police Force is urging anyone with information regarding this incident, or any other related events, to contact the police station in Philipsburg at 1721-542-2222* or the anonymous tip line at *9300*.