Sint Maarten Library, Soualiga Capoeira, and AXUM Café Present Capoeira Workshop in Honor of Black History Awareness Program

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Sint Maarten Library, in collaboration with Soualiga Capoeira and AXUM Café, is pleased to present an interactive Capoeira workshop as part of the 2025 Black History Awareness Program. The event will take place on February 22, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at AXUM Café in Philipsburg.

This dynamic workshop will explore the deep historical and cultural connections between Capoeira, Black history, and the Caribbean. Designed for participants of all ages, the session aims to educate attendees about Capoeira—an Afro-Brazilian martial art that fuses dance, music, and acrobatics—and its significance in shaping cultural identity across the Caribbean.

“Capoeira is more than just a martial art; it is a powerful expression of culture and resilience,” said a representative from Soualiga Capoeira. “We are excited to share its history and impact with the community through this engaging workshop.”

As part of the program, Soualiga Capoeira will also donate and present a reading of Tres Moleques: Capoeira Explained to Children, a graphic novel by Sylvia Bouboutou and Joe Cai,which will also be streamed virtually on the Sint Maarten Library’s social media platform on Facebook. This captivating story follows three children on their journey to learn about Capoeira, highlighting themes of open-mindedness, perseverance, and self-esteem.

Sint Maarten Library remains committed to fostering literacy and cultural awareness through innovative initiatives. This workshop aligns perfectly with the 2025 Black History Month theme, “Passing on Our Legacy.”

Both Sint Maarten Library and Soualiga Capoeira are dedicated to supporting and promoting literacy, cultural education, and community engagement. Through events like this, they continue to provide valuable learning opportunities for the public.

We warmly invite all youth, artists, educators, historians, adults, dignitaries, and community members to participate in this enriching experience.

For more information, please contact:

M. Powell

Librarian, Sint Maarten Library

Phone: +1 (721) 542-2970

