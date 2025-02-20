Sint Maarten Library Hosts Youth Literary Engagement for Black History Month at ASA No Kidding With Our Kids Afterschool Program

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Library continues to celebrate and honor Black History through various events and initiatives, fostering awareness, education, and appreciation of Black heritage among the youth. As part of the 2025 Black History Month Youth Literary Engagement under the annual theme “Passing on Our Legacy,” the Sint Maarten Library conducted an outreach program on Monday, February 17, 2025. This initiative featured a “Book Talk” session with a dynamic group of youngsters aged 8 to 12 at the After School Activities (ASA) – No Kidding with Our Kids Foundation.

The session featured selected excerpts from Brown Girl Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson, a recipient of the 2015 Newbery Honor, the Coretta Scott King Award, and the National Book Award, as part of our themed book selection. Through an engaging and interactive discussion, the young participants explored the history of the African Diaspora, recognizing Black achievements, struggles, and the contributions of heroes and trailblazers throughout history.

Given that Brown Girl Dreaming is written in a poetic Haiku format, the youngsters were also introduced to the Diamante poetry form: This is a 7 line poem about opposites, which forms the shape of a diamond. They actively participated in writing their own poems, painting, and engaging in meaningful discussions about the importance of Black History Month. The session was designed to inspire creativity, critical thinking, and a deeper appreciation of Black heritage.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to celebrating and promoting Black History through various educational programs and community initiatives. Stay tuned for more events as part of the 2025 Black History Celebration. For more information, visit the Sint Maarten Library’s website or follow them on social media.