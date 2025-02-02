Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise Honors Two Exceptional Women with Vocation Excellence Award

Philipsburg – The Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise recently celebrated the achievements of two remarkable women by presenting them with the Vocation Excellence Award. This prestigious honor was awarded to Mrs. Juliana Hodge-Shipley and Ms. Nkosazana Illis for their outstanding dedication and service in their respective fields.

Mrs. Juliana Hodge-Shipley, the esteemed Education and GLA Division Head at the University of St. Martin (USM), was honored for her unwavering dedication to education. Known for her leadership and administrative skills, Juliana is deeply committed to excellence in teaching. Her passion for innovative teaching methods, curriculum development, and creating an inclusive learning environment has significantly impacted the academic and personal growth of countless students. Her work continues to inspire and uplift her students, helping them succeed in their careers and personal goals.

Ms. Nkosazana Illis was recognized for her tireless efforts as an advocate, mentor, and social worker. A dedicated spiritual practitioner and cultural activist, Nkosazana is an unpublished writer of short stories and poetry. Her commitment to combating abuse and violence stems from a deeply personal tragedy—the brutal murder of her sister. This event galvanized her advocacy efforts and led to the founding of the Victory-Over-Injustice-Consciously-Eliminating Silence (VOICES) Foundation. Through VOICES, she promotes awareness and prevention of abuse, working tirelessly on behalf of her ancestors and her community.

Both honorees expressed heartfelt gratitude for this recognition. Nkosazana Illis shared her love for humanity and the satisfaction she derives from serving her community, emphasizing that her work is a mission on behalf of her ancestors. Juliana Hodge-Shipley expressed that her efforts are devoted to the upliftment of her students and witnessing their success.

The Vocation Excellence Award was presented by the Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise President, Jharna Dialani, alongside Club Immediate Past President Valda Hazel, Club President-Elect Cookie Bijlani, and Club Leadership Chair Marcellia Henry in the presence of Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise members, who were proud to honor these two exceptional women for their contributions to society.

The Rotary Club St. Martin Sunrise continues to recognize individuals who exemplify extraordinary service and dedication in their vocations, inspiring others to pursue excellence and community service.

Individuals interested in becoming a member of this prestigious club may contact us as a member of the club or via our Facebook page “Rotary Club of Saint Martin Sunrise.