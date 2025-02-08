Report on the Return on Investment of Sint Maarten’s CAPE, IB, and VWO Programs 

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of Education, Culture, Youth, and Sport is pleased to  announce the completion of the “Research Report on the Return on Investment of the CAPE, IB, and  VWO Programs”. The report presents a comprehensive analysis of the performance, impact, and  challenges of these pre-university programs in Sint Maarten. 

Key findings include the need to improve student retention, address teacher recruitment challenges,  and invest in infrastructure to ensure the sustainability of these programs and optimize the  substantial financial investments made. Additionally, strategic actions to enhance student  participation and efficiency are proposed, ensuring that students are prepared for higher education  and the workforce. 

The report was made possible through collaboration with educational stakeholders, including the  Division of Exams, Division of Inspection ECYS, St. Maarten Academy, St. Dominic High School, and  Milton Peters College, whose insights made it possible to understand the unique achievements and  challenges of each program. 

Moving forward, the Ministry will be working closely with stakeholders to develop and implement  strategies aimed at improving educational outcomes and supporting the long-term success of the  CAPE, IB, and VWO programs. The Ministry would like to thank stakeholders for their valuable  contributions to this research initiative, and for their continued commitment to advancing the quality  of education in Sint Maarten.

