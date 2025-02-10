Prime Minister Mercelina Reaffirms Zero Tolerance for Workplace Harassment

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten — As Prime Minister, I have instructed the Personnel & Organization Department to address the matter at hand with the utmost urgency and objectively. The potential case is being circulated via social media is being handled internally, following the established due process to ensure a thorough and just resolution.

Let me be absolutely clear: “I do not condone—under any circumstances—any form of sexual harassment, whether in the workplace or elsewhere. Such behavior is unacceptable and goes against the principles of dignity, respect, and integrity that we must uphold as a society.”

My administration remains steadfast in fostering a work environment that is safe, respectful, and free from misconduct. Every employee deserves to work in a space where they feel secure and valued. I assure the people of Sint Maarten that we will continue to take firm and decisive action against any violations of these fundamental rights.