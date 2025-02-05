Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Welcomes Christian Pastors for Courtesy Visit and Dialogue on Social Concerns

Philipsburg – The Honorable Prime Minister of Sint Maarten, Dr. Luc Mercelina, welcomed a delegation of esteemed Christian pastors for a courtesy visit at the Government Administration Building. The meeting provided a platform for an open and insightful discussion on pressing social concerns affecting the people of Sint Maarten, reinforcing the critical role of faith-based leadership in fostering community development.

During the engagement, Prime Minister Mercelina expressed his appreciation for the pastors’ commitment to the moral and social fabric of the country.

“As leaders, we all have a collective responsibility to address the challenges facing our people,” stated Prime Minister Mercelina. “The Church has always been a pillar of strength, hope, and guidance in our society. Today’s discussion reinforced the need for strong collaboration between government and faith-based organizations to create meaningful solutions for our communities.”

Recognizing the significance of continuous engagement, Prime Minister Mercelina and the pastors agreed to a follow-up meeting in the near future to develop concrete action plans that can effectively address the concerns raised.

“The voices of our spiritual leaders are invaluable in shaping the direction of our country,” the Prime Minister emphasized. “I look forward to deepening this collaboration and working together to uplift our people in a holistic manner.”

The pastors commended Prime Minister Mercelina for his openness and dedication to inclusive governance. They pledged their continued prayers and support for the country’s leadership and affirmed their commitment to working alongside the government in promoting social harmony and country development.

As Sint Maarten continues to navigate challenges and opportunities alike, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to engaging all sectors of society, ensuring that policies reflect the collective aspirations of the people.