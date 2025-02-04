Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina Returns from Curaçao

Philipsburg – The Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina has successfully concluded a brief work visit to Curaçao, where he participated in pivotal discussions that continue to shape the future of Sint Maarten and the broader Dutch Caribbean from January 30 to February 2, 2025.

One of the central events of the visit was the Footprints of Government in the Economy Symposium, hosted by the Central Bank of Curaçao and Sint Maarten (CBCS). The symposium tackled the challenges and opportunities in balancing economic development with sustainability and good governance.

Reflecting on the experience, Prime Minister Mercelina remarked, “Sitting in that room, surrounded by colleague Prime Minister of Curaçao Gilmar Pisas and Prime Minister of Aruba Evelyn Wever-Croes, and experts who are deeply passionate about building a brighter future for our Dutch Caribbean islands, was inspiring. It reaffirmed my belief that together, we can achieve so much more. I had the opportunity to share Sint Maarten’s story and the realities we all collectively face— how we’re navigating economic recovery and what we should do together — and the response was overwhelmingly supportive.”

Beyond the symposium, the Prime Minister had a critical meeting at the U.S. Consulate in Curaçao regarding a number of pressing issues. Additionally, he met with Curaçao’s Prime Minister Gilmar Pisas and Minister of Finance Javier Silvania, focusing on ways to strengthen ties through innovative fiscal policies and trade collaborations.

“The meetings with Prime Minister Pisas and Minister Silvania weren’t just about policy—it was about recognizing the potential we have as partners. There’s so much we can achieve when we break down silos and work together for the good of our people,” the Prime Minister noted.

A key highlight of the visit was the follow-up meeting with the Regulatory Authority of Curaçao (RAC), stemming from initial discussions previously held in Sint Maarten. Prime Minister Mercelina met with RAC CEO Curt Belfor to continue exploring solutions to alleviate high electricity and water bills on Sint Maarten.

“Addressing the rising cost of utilities remains a top priority for my administration. This follow-up discussion with RAC builds on the groundwork laid in Sint Maarten, reinforcing our commitment to seeking practical and effective solutions for our people. We are determined to explore every available avenue to provide relief to households and businesses,” Prime Minister Mercelina stated.