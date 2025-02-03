Overwhelming Success: Special Event with Acclaimed Author Rosemary E. Herbert Inspires Young Readers

The highly successful event featuring author Rosemary E. Herbert took place on Friday, January 31, 2025. This special gathering showcased Herbert’s inspiring book, Nuggets for Kids: Fearless, attracting an enthusiastic audience of young readers, parents, and educators eager to engage in an uplifting literary experience.

A large turnout of children, ages 7 to 12, gathered at the Sint Maarten Library in Philipsburg, where they engaged in a dynamic Story Time and interactive workshop led by Mrs. Herbert. Through captivating storytelling and engaging discussions, children explored themes of faith, resilience, and personal growth. Many young attendees participated in an inspiring conversation about overcoming fears and embracing courage, centered around Chapter 3, Boldness, from Nuggets for Kids.

“The energy was incredible. Seeing children so engaged and inspired, and knowing that the message was both given and received, was truly heartwarming,” said Rosemary E. Herbert. “It is my hope that these young minds carry these lessons of faith and resilience with them in their daily lives.”

Another highlight of the afternoon was the book signing session. The Sint Maarten Library General Manager received four copies of Nuggets for Kids: Fearless on behalf of the community. Those who missed the event can borrow a copy from the library. Additionally, participating schools, ASA – No Kidding with Our Kids and Oranje Community School, received copies as a token of appreciation for their attendance. Parents and educators praised the event as a valuable and enriching experience for children, reinforcing the importance of faith-based storytelling in nurturing young minds.

Author Rosemary E. Herbert also made a special appearance on Sint Maarten Library’s Virtual Storytime “It’s Time for a Story”, where she read a chapter from her book to encourage reading and listening enjoyment. Stay tuned for this special episode, airing on the library’s official Facebook page.

Library officials expressed their delight at the enthusiastic response and strong community participation. “We are honored to have hosted Mrs. Herbert and to see such a fantastic turnout,” said Ms. Mariland Powell, Activity Coordinator & Librarian. “This event is a testament to the power of literature in shaping young lives, and we look forward to organizing more inspiring events in the future.”

The Sint Maarten Library extends heartfelt gratitude to all attendees, volunteers, and supporters who contributed to making this event a tremendous success.