Ongoing Investigation into Male Found Deceased in Dutch Quarter

DUTCH QUARTER (KPSM) – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) is currently investigating an incident in which a male was found lying in the middle of the road near the entrance of Garden of Eden in Dutch Quarter on the evening of Thursday, February 6, 2025.

Just before 9:00 PM, the Police Central Dispatch received multiple calls reporting a person down in the roadway. Upon arrival, patrol officers found an unresponsive male on the ground. Shortly thereafter, paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed that the victim had passed away.

Detectives and forensic personnel were immediately dispatched to the location to begin their investigation. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear. Authorities are working to gather more information and determine the cause of death.

Further updates will be provided as soon as more details become available. The Sint Maarten Police Force urges anyone with information related to this incident to contact us via the emergency line 911 or the anonymous tip line 9300.