MP LEWIS condemns all sexual harassment

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The former Minister of Justice, now Member of Parliament, Lyndon C.J. Lewis, expressed his heartfelt support for the brave individual(s) who have come forward to share their painful experiences of sexual harassment and assault within the police force or justice chain on a whole.

The allegations outlined are deeply troubling and point to a systemic issue that demands urgent action or attention.

“I stand in solidarity with those who have suffered and commend their courage in speaking out. It was also understood that many of the complaints went on deaf ears by the management team and that some of the victims were also victimized.

No individual, especially public servants, should have to endure harassment or fear retaliation for seeking justice within the Justice Ministry.

It is unacceptable that incidents of this nature continue to be overlooked and unaddressed. This is a critical moment for us to examine our policies, hold the responsible individuals accountable, and ensure that appropriate measures are put in place to prevent further harm.

I call on the Government of Sint Maarten, the Integrity Chamber, and all relevant authorities to take immediate and decisive action against the perpetrators and the management for their inaction to protect their subordinates.

As Vice Chairman of the Justice Committee in Parliament, I will work together with all stakeholders to create a safe and respectful environment for all civil servants across the board.

The time for complacency is over. The time for meaningful change is now.”