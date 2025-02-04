Minister of Finance calling for urgent reviews and reforms of the Landsverordening Materieel Ambtenarenrecht (LMA)

This is a letter the Minister published on her Facebook profile.

Dear Ms. Nicole James,

First and foremost, I commend your courage in speaking out on this deeply troubling issue. No civil servant—or any employee—should ever have to endure sexual harassment, let alone feel unsafe in their workplace. Your testimony underscores the urgent need for decisive action to protect victims, hold perpetrators accountable, and dismantle a culture of silence and impunity.

As Minister of Finance, I acknowledge that a safe and professional work environment is not only a moral imperative but also a fundamental requirement for an efficient and effective civil service. When employees feel unsafe, demoralized, or unheard, it directly affects productivity, morale, and the overall functioning of government institutions. It is unacceptable that these matters have persisted without proper resolution, despite multiple reports over the years.

The Government of Sint Maarten has a duty to ensure a workplace free of harassment and intimidation. I fully support the call for urgent reviews and reforms, including the implementation of clear policies within the Landsverordening Materieel Ambtenarenrecht (LMA) to explicitly address sexual harassment in the workplace.

Additionally, I support strengthening reporting mechanisms to ensure victims can come forward without fear of retaliation, including the establishment of an independent body to investigate integrity breaches of this nature.

Accountability is paramount.

Leadership at all levels must prioritize ethical conduct and ensure that perpetrators—regardless of rank or influence—face real consequences for their actions. If we fail to act, we not only fail victims but also weaken public trust in the institutions meant to serve and protect our people.

The Ministry of Finance, stands committed to working alongside Parliament, the Integrity Chamber, and all relevant stakeholders to ensure that measurable and enforceable policies are put in place. Let this be a turning point—one where we move beyond rhetoric and toward real structural change.

I extend my support to all victims of workplace harassment and reaffirm the Government’s responsibility to ensure justice, integrity, and safety in the public sector. The time for action is indeed now.

Marinka Gumbs

Minister of Finance

Government of Sint Maarten