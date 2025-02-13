Military Assistance During Search Operation at Point Blanche Prison, Sint Maarten

POINT BLANCHE, Sint Maarten — On February 12, 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force, with support from the Marine Detachment of the Dutch Forces in the Caribbean, conducted a search operation at the Point Blanche prison. This operation aimed to maintain order within the facility and ensure the safety of both staff and inmates.

During the search, authorities confiscated 73 stabbing, piercing, and striking weapons, along with 20 mobile phones. Additionally, a quantity of marijuana and ecstasy was discovered and seized. The removal of these prohibited items is part of an ongoing effort to enhance security and prevent illicit activities within the prison.

Assisting civil authorities remains one of the core responsibilities of the Dutch Forces in the Caribbean. This collaboration between the Ministry of Defense and the Sint Maarten Police Force underscores a shared commitment to upholding security and stability within the Kingdom of the Netherlands.