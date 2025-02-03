Mexico president says U.S. tariffs on her country delayed for 1 month

Mexico will reinforce the border with 10,000 soldiers as part of deal

Source: The Associated Press

Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum says American tariffs on her country have been delayed for a month after a conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump, a statement confirmed by the White House.

“Mexico will reinforce the northern border with 10,000 members of the National Guard immediately, to stop drug trafficking from Mexico to the United States, in particular fentanyl,” Sheinbaum posted on X.

“The United States commits to work to stop the trafficking of high-powered weapons to Mexico.”

The Mexican president added that the two countries will maintain dialogue, and “our teams will start working today in two areas: security and commerce.”

Trump ordered the 25 per cent tariffs on all Mexican goods over the weekend, with Mexico saying it would respond with tariffs of its own without detailing on what products.

But Trump confirmed on social media that tariffs on goods from Mexico will be paused for a month for negotiations, hours before they were to take effect.

He said the talks would be headed by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick and high-level representatives of Mexico.

“I look forward to participating in those negotiations, with President Sheinbaum, as we attempt to achieve a ‘deal’ between our two Countries,” the president said.

It was not immediately clear how the troops would be deployed. Mexico deployed some 8,700 military and National Guard troops to the border in the first year of Joe Biden’s administration.

Tariffs potentially still on for Canada

The pause added to the drama as Trump’s tariffs against Canada and China are still slated to go into effect on Tuesday. Uncertainty remains about the durability of any deals and whether the tariffs are a harbinger of a broader trade war, as Trump has promised more import taxes to come.

WATCH | Plans to undo tariffs should focus on Americans, not Trump, says ex-trade negotiator:

Economist and former Mexican trade negotiator Luis de la Calle says the ‘successful integration’ of Canadian, U.S. and Mexican economies will withstand Donald Trump. De la Calle adds that the biggest challenge the U.S. market has is its competition with China, and that breaking North American trade is a ‘punishment to U.S. consumers.’

Trump posted on social media that he spoke Monday morning with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and would “be speaking to him again at 3:00 P.M.”

But a senior Canadian official reportedly told the New York Times that Ottawa is not optimistic they can get the same kind of one-month reprieve from U.S. tariffs that was granted to Mexico.

Earlier, he repeated his complaints that Canada has not been co-operative, despite decades of friendship and partnerships between the two nations.

“Canada doesn’t even allow U.S. Banks to open or do business there,” Trump posted. “What’s that all about? Many such things, but it’s also a DRUG WAR, and hundreds of thousands of people have died in the U.S. from drugs pouring through the Borders of Mexico and Canada.”…… CLICK HERE TO READ MORE