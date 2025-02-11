Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation Meets with Minister of VSA “Health, Social Affairs and Labor”agrees to joint Mental Health Initiatives

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The Men’s Mental Health Awareness Foundation (MMHA) held a significant meeting with the Honorable Minister of VSA, Mr. Richinel Brug, on Friday February 7th, 2025. Accompanying the Minister were Michael Somersall, Policy Advisor and Tivona Trotman, Secretary accompanying MMHA President. This collaborative meeting aimed to discuss the foundation’s recent accomplishments and its ambitious plans for the future.

During the meeting, MMHA President Ahmad Gumbs delivered an extensive presentation that showcased the foundation’s activities over the past few years, highlighting a series of impactful events and initiatives aimed at promoting mental health awareness on the island. The presentation left both Minister Brug and Policy Advisor Somersall in awe, particularly regarding the innovative initiatives the MMHA has planned for 2025.

Among the exciting new programs discussed were the Social Workers Outreach Program, the establishment of support groups in high schools targeted at youth, the “Dad and Me Sports Day,” and the “Barbershop Talk” initiative. These programs aim to foster community engagement and provide essential support for mental health discussions among the community.

Following the presentation, both parties engaged in a constructive conversation and agreed to explore future collaborations between the Ministry and MMHA. President Gumbs emphasized that the roadmap for executing both existing and new initiatives is well underway and progressing positively.

“Minister Brug’s commitment to prioritizing mental health since taking office is commendable,” stated President Gumbs. “After his recent press release addressing youth mental health, it was imperative for me to reach out to discuss our already planned initiatives in this area.”

President Gumbs expressed his deep passion for mental health advocacy and reiterated his support for the Mental Health Foundation of St. Maarten. He also acknowledged the importance of a collaborative approach to enhance the mental health spectrum for all citizens in St. Maarten.

Both Minister Brug and President Gumbs expressed their eagerness to continue their dialogue and explore detailed strategies to advance mental health initiatives across the island. Together, they aim to create a supportive environment that prioritizes the mental well-being of every citizen. “