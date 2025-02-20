“Law Enforcement Organizations strategy: ‘You Can Run, But You Can’t Hide”

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) reminds the community that committing a crime on either side of the island does not guarantee safety on the other. A joint strategy between Dutch and French law enforcement agencies is firmly in place, ensuring that criminals have nowhere to hide. This cross-border collaboration is vital in maintaining safety and upholding the law throughout the entire island.

As part of this ongoing cooperation, KPSM provides an update regarding the fatal shooting that took place on Aron Jacobs Drive in the Cay Bay area on January 26th, 2025.

Following the incident, detectives of KPSM conducted an extensive investigation, gathering critical information that indicated the suspect had fled to the French side of the island shortly after the shooting. This intelligence was promptly shared with French law enforcement, leading to coordinated action between both agencies.

In the early hours of Thursday morning, February 20th, 2025, the French police arrested the suspect at a residence on the French side of Sint Maarten. During the intervention, two additional individuals residing at the location were also taken into custody. Multiple firearms were discovered and confiscated during the operation.

This successful arrest highlights the critical importance of cross-border collaboration in combating crime. Criminals often seek to exploit the island’s dual jurisdiction, but the continued partnership between KPSM and the French Gendarmerie ensures swift responses to such tactics. Information sharing, joint planning, and coordinated actions have proven to be effective tools in delivering justice and keeping both communities safe.

The Public Safety Center (Police Substation) in Cole Bay plays an essential role in this cooperation. With French and Dutch law enforcement officers operating from the same location, the center enables efficient communication, faster operational coordination, and stronger working relationships between the two agencies.

Following the arrest, the process has been initiated to have the suspect extradited to the Dutch side of the island for prosecution. Both law enforcement agencies remain committed to ensuring that those responsible for criminal acts are held accountable, regardless of where they seek refuge.

KPSM would like to extend its gratitude to the French authorities for their cooperation and looks forward to continuing to work together in the best interest of Sint Maarten.

KPSM urges anyone with additional information regarding this case to come forward by contacting the tip line at 9300 or +1 (721) 542-2222.