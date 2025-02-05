KPSM Addresses Allegations of Sexual Harassment

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — In response to recent allegations of sexual harassment within the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM), the Management Team unequivocally condemns any form of sexual misconduct. Such behavior is a violation of our fundamental principles and undermines the trust and safety of both our organization and the community we serve.

KPSM remains committed to fostering a safe and respectful workplace for all employees, regardless of rank or position. Sexual harassment and misconduct have no place in our organization, and we take all reports of such behavior seriously.

In the past, reported incidents of sexual misconduct have been thoroughly investigated by the appropriate authorities, including the Prosecutor’s Office, the National Detectives, and the Department of Internal Affairs. Any recent incidents that have been reported are also currently under investigation by the relevant agencies to ensure accountability and justice. To prevent and address these serious issues, KPSM has implemented and will continue to strengthen the following initiatives:

Conducting thorough and transparent investigations into all allegations of sexual harassment.

Implementing mandatory training programs for all staff to promote awareness and prevention.

Advancing a culture change program within the organization.

Reviewing and reinforcing policies and procedures to ensure accountability and prevent future occurrences.

As a learning organization, KPSM remains steadfast in its mission to serve with honor and integrity. We reaffirm our zero-tolerance stance against any behavior that undermines the dignity and respect of our officers and the public.

While awaiting the outcome of ongoing investigations, we remain committed to justice, ethical conduct, and rebuilding trust within our ranks and the community.