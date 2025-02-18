Four persons shot in Dutch Quarter

~ Police Investigating Incident ~

DUTCH QUARTER, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Sint Maarten Police Force is investigating a shooting incident that occurred in the nick springs drive, Dutch Quarter, where four persons were injured.

Just after 5:00 PM on Tuesday, February 18th, 2025, police received multiple reports of several shots fired and individuals injured in the Dutch Quarter area. Several officers were immediately dispatched to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers encountered three victims suffering from gunshot wounds. The victims were provided with first aid by paramedics who responded promptly to the scene. The injured individuals were then rushed to the Sint Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) for further treatment. Police later learned that a fourth victim had driven himself to the SMMC seeking medical attention.

At this time, details surrounding the shooting remain unclear. Police detectives and forensic teams are currently on-site to gather evidence and continue their investigation.