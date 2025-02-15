FCCA Foundation and Diamonds International Renew Partnership to Benefit Children in the Caribbean and Latin America

Miramar, FL – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) – the trade association that represents the mutual interests of destinations and stakeholders throughout the Caribbean, Mexico and Central America, along with Member Lines that operate over 90 percent of the global cruising capacity – is pleased to announce that it has renewed its partnership with Diamonds International – the world’s largest tax and duty-free jeweler, as well as one of the Caribbean’s largest employers – to support the FCCA Foundation, the association’s charitable arm focused on building a foundation for youths throughout cruise communities, with primary objectives of education, sports, and career-building opportunities to support them in the present and future.

The landmark collaborative partnership with Diamonds International was formed in 2023 when Diamonds International looked for an extension of its own regular outreach projects and charity events, as well as responses to natural disasters, and the FCCA Foundation needed assistance to resume operations following Covid-19. As part of the partnership, both entities have combined their resources, especially on the focus of direct contact with local communities to determine needs and ways to help that can generate long-term benefits.

“I am humbled by Diamonds International’s belief in and support of the FCCA Foundation, as they truly made it possible to relaunch following its shutdown due to Covid-19 and therefore have been responsible for the thousands of children we helped last year alone,” said Michele Paige, CEO, FCCA. “We are fortunate to have such dedicated partners and excited about what the future has in store considering what the collaboration has already yielded in such a short time.”

In addition to resuming the FCCA Foundation’s traditional annual events, including an essay competition that provides tens of thousands of scholarship dollars to students and schools along with the Holiday Gift Project that brought gifts and festivities to nearly 5,000 students in 23 destinations last year, the Foundation launched a new $25,000 annual scholarship in memory of the late Prime Minister of Barbados, Owen Arthur, and also provided donations to schools in St. Maarten while hosting the FCCA Cruise Conference & Trade Show.

“Giving back has always been at the heart of what we do at Diamonds International,” said Elchonon Shagalov, Chief Commercial Officer, Diamonds International. “The FCCA Foundation Dinner is an opportunity for the cruise and tourism industries to come together and make a real difference in the communities we serve. We are honored to support this initiative.”

The partnership will also make it possible to hold the Foundation’s marquee event at Seatrade Cruise Global: ‘Shining Stars FCCA Foundation Dinner.’ The exclusive, executive packed event will take place on the evening of Tuesday, April 8 at Papi Steak Miami. Looking to build on last year’s record success, which gathered 13 presidents and above from FCCA Member Cruise Lines serving as table hosts for key stakeholders, the night will be filled with boatloads of surprises and delectable food sprinkled with networking and building relationships and business – complete with supporting a good cause, with all proceeds benefitting the FCCA Foundation.

“FCCA has a way of making business and networking fun at events like this, and I am confident that this will be one not to be missed, especially considering the worthy cause it represents,” said Micky Arison, Chairman of FCCA and Carnival Corporation & plc.