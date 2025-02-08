Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation officially established

Kralendijk – On December 17, 2024, the Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation was officially established. This federation is the result of a unique collaboration between FSMA Respaldo (Aruba), GGZ Curaçao, Verslavingskliniek Brasami (Curaçao), PSI Skuchami (Curaçao) and Mental Health Caribbean (Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba). Mental Health Foundation (Sint Maarten) has indicated it will join this collaboration at a later date.

The main goal of the Dutch Caribbean Mental Health Federation is to promote high-quality and accessible mental health care on all islands in the Caribbean part of the Kingdom. By joining forces, the member organizations create a solid platform for collaboration, innovation and sustainable growth. This joint effort contributes to future-oriented care with a positive impact on clients, healthcare professionals and communities in the region.

The federation focuses on increasing the quality and further development of care. In addition, it encourages the sharing of substantive and organizational expertise. The federation is also committed to strengthening policies and legislation that meet the unique needs of the region and to the professionalization of healthcare personnel through training and education, such as the ‘Gezondheidszorg’ (Healthcare) Psychologist training program for the Caribbean.