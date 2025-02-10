

Dear Editor,

I am writing to draw attention to a troubling situation at the Sint Maarten Police Force regarding the recent allegations of sexual harassment. Many members have expressed deep concern that there may be a cover-up attempt surrounding this serious issue.

As union members dedicated to serving and protecting our community, it is imperative that we feel safe and supported within our own ranks. The allegations of harassment threaten not only the wellbeing of the victims but also the integrity of our entire organization.

We are calling on our union representatives to take a definitive stand in support of those who have bravely come forward. It is crucial that the union demands transparency and accountability and advocates for a thorough and independent investigation into these allegations.

We urge our union leaders to ensure that every officer, regardless of rank, is held accountable for their actions and that no one is allowed to use their position to silence victims or evade responsibility.

This issue affects not just those involved but the morale and trust of all officers within the force. We need to foster an environment that supports all members, encourages reporting of misconduct without fear of retaliation, and prioritizes the safety and dignity of everyone.

We call upon the community and our fellow officers to rally together, emphasizing the importance of standing up for what is right. Our union must represent us effectively and work to ensure that justice prevails.

Thank you for your attention to this pressing matter.

Concern citizen