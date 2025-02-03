Civil servant who is victim of sexual harassment…. BREAKS HER SILENCE…. !!!

The Voice of Reason

With the recent growing attention to sexual harassment within the Government of Sint Maarten, I am compelled as a civil servant to share my experience as a victim of sexual assault in the workplace. My intent is to encourage those affected to speak out but most importantly for those in authority to take decisive action as it relates to sexual assault in the workplace anno 2025.

In January 2020, during an ongoing operation at the Philipsburg police station, I was sexually assaulted by the acting section head of my division, Mr. L. R. While I was alone in the office carrying out my duties, he entered, approached me, and forcibly rubbed his face on my breasts. Despite my efforts to push him away, he continued to force himself upon me. I reported the incident to my superiors and to the National Detectives of Sint Maarten. At that time, information from management and other victims revealed that this individual had sexually harassed about 8 to 10 women over the years.

In 2022, additional accusations of sexual harassment were made against the same individual during a public session by the defense attorney of two police officers. Only after media scrutiny did authorities decide to address my complaint. However, due to the lack of witnesses—since the incident occurred in a closed office—he was not prosecuted. The Prosecutor’s Office stated that the Attorney General recommended that the management of KPSM take appropriate action, as this individual should not hold any position of authority within the organization.

Since reporting this crime, I have been targeted, victimized, and portrayed as a liar—as such making me a victim twice for exercising my right to seek justice. Shockingly, in 2023, this individual resumed his position, and additional victims have since come forward—some too fearful to officially report their experiences.

This message is not solely about my specific personal ordeal; it is about exposing the deeply rooted tolerance of misconduct, specifically sexual harassment within the Government of Sint Maarten. Victims must be emboldened to speak up, and authorities must be compelled to take decisive action to address these systemic failures. Reporting wrongdoings is essential to fostering accountability and implementing necessary reforms within the Government.

It is the duty of the Government, as an employer, to provide a safe work environment for all employees. Likewise, every civil servant must uphold integrity and report any reasonable suspicions of misconduct. There is an urgent need for a secure and reliable system for reporting integrity breaches.

It is appalling that actions violating the principles befitting of a “good civil servant” as stipulated by law and ethical conduct continue to be condoned at the highest levels. Instead of protecting victims, leadership seems more concerned with shielding perpetrators. This complacency paves the way for repeat offenses, creating a toxic work environment where employees feel unsafe and unsupported. No civil servant should have to call in sick out of fear of harassment, victimization, or retaliation. The ongoing failure to address these issues contributes to the steady loss of personnel within the civil service. We must restore the dignity and pride of being a civil servant—it is currently a profession marred by embarrassment and disappointment.

To my fellow civil servants, I urge you to find the courage to report wrongdoings and to build a strong support system. Silence enables misconduct, and it is only through collective action that we can demand accountability and change.

I call upon the Parliament of Sint Maarten, the Government of Sint Maarten, and the Integrity Chamber to conduct a thorough and urgent review of these critical issues. It is completely unacceptable that after five years and more than ten victims, no policies or amendments to the LMA regarding sexual harassment in the workplace have been implemented. This continued inaction is a blatant disregard for the well-being of civil servants who have suffered sexual harassment and assault.

Beyond the shame and taboo that surround this issue, the Government’s failure to act and the continued absence of proper policies continue to enable a culture of sexual misconduct in the workplace. This negligence cannot and will not be tolerated.

Immediate, concrete measures must be implemented, including the disarmament of ‘wapendragend’ civil servants—both victims and perpetrators—where necessary to safeguard workplace safety. The Government of Sint Maarten must act now to ensure that civil servants are protected, that perpetrators are held accountable, and that a culture of integrity and safety is restored within the public sector.

The time for complacency is over.

The time for action is now.

IT IS TIME TO RAISE THE BAR!

Nicole James

