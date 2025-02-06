CBCS research symposium highlights the role of government in economic growth Fiscal policies should be aligned with long-term sustainable economic  objectives 

Willemstad/Philipsburg – On January 31, 2025, the Centrale Bank van Curaçao en Sint Maarten  (CBCS) hosted its annual economic research symposium, titled “Footprints of Government in  the Economy: Analyzing the Trade-offs”. As economies around the world face new challenges  -ranging from demographic shifts to technological advancements to fiscal pressures- the  question of how the public sector can best support societal goals has become increasingly  important. Addressing these challenges strategically ensures that governments remain a  driving force for progress, fostering an environment where both individuals and businesses  can thrive.

Dr. Jardim, Executive Director of the CBCS, opened the symposium by providing the guests with  a better understanding of the public finances of Curaçao, Sint Maarten, and Aruba. This cross country comparison highlighted both the main differences and similarities between these  countries and their vulnerability to external shocks, which negatively affects their public finances.  

The symposium featured two interesting presentations, each offering valuable insights into the  intricate relationship between fiscal policies and economic performance. The first presentation,  given by Daniella van den Berg, Economist at the Centrale Bank van Aruba (CBA), addressed the  future of social security in Aruba. The study reveals looming deficits in Aruba’s public pension and  general health insurance schemes if current policies remain unchanged. Van den Berg outlined  actionable strategies for the government to ensure the sustainability of these schemes, urging  policymakers to take measures to meet the evolving needs of Aruba’s society. 

The second presentation, given by Raïna Hieroms, Economic Analysis and Research Specialist at the CBCS, examined the link between government size and economic growth across ten  Caribbean countries. Based on her research, Hieroms concluded that higher government  spending tends to hinder economic growth. Her analysis underscores the need for governments  to reassess their spending behavior, advocating for a shift toward long-term, growth-oriented and  sustainable expenditure practices. Ms. Hieroms also highlighted the risks associated with fiscal  deficits, which can destabilize macroeconomic conditions if not properly managed. 

Following each presentation, a panel of experts in public finance and social security discussed the  main research findings. The panel included François Michel Simon, Eric Matto, Ivan Kuster, and  Alberto Romero. The discussions were moderated by Mrs. Charlene Alberto.   

The event brought together a diverse group of experts from both the public and private sectors.  Participants were able to exchange insights and explore the complex and multifaceted role of  government in shaping economic outcomes.  

The CBCS is committed to advancing relevant research and fostering meaningful dialogue on  economic issues. This symposium served as a platform for innovative ideas as well as practical  solutions. The presentations and discussions underscored the vital role of evidence-based  policymaking in addressing today’s economic challenges. 

All the presentations are available on the CBCS website at  https://www.centralbank.cw/publications/speeches-presentations

