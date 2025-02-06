Cabinet Minister Plenipotentiary launches new Newsletter 

THE NETHERLANDS (THE HAGUE) – The Cabinet of the Minister Plenipotentiary in The Hague has broadened its scope of communication with the distribution of a Newsletter that gives an overview of its recent efforts and activities. The first of the four quarterly publications that the Cabinet will send out in 2025 went out this weekend. The target audience is quite diverse and ranges from Ministries and Government Departments – both in The Hague and Sint Maarten – Institutions in Brussels, to NGOs, and informal interest groups and St. Maarteners in the Netherlands.

The variety of articles covers the entire remit of the Cabinet: political and advisory positioning, economic investment facilitation and promotion, community and counsel affairs support, cultural promotion and identity building, and education development.

One of the tasks that Minister Plenipotentiary Drs. Gracita R. Arrindell set herself upon her appointment in November was to create more awareness and understanding of the work and role of the Cabinet. Drs. Arrindell commented: “It is important that across the spectrum, from our partners on governmental level to the general public, all parties are aware of the full breadth of our work, responsibilities and achievements.”

“Good governance starts with open communication and trust. This initiative is about keeping our people—both at home and abroad—connected, informed, and engaged. Together, we can build a stronger, more resilient Sint Maarten,” added Hon. Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina.

Anyone with an interest in Sint Maarten can request to be on the mailing list for the Newsletter by sending a message to [email protected]