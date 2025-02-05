Arrest of Two Suspects in Connection with Series of Armed Robberies

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has successfully apprehended two individuals suspected of involvement in a series of approximately twenty (20) armed robberies committed across the island.

On Monday, February 3rd, 2024, shortly after 12:00 PM, a police officer observed two 18-year-old individuals, identified by their initials J.M.W.F. and P.J.I.R., who were subjects of active arrest warrants related to multiple armed robberies targeting various businesses, including those in the Dutch Quarter area.

Upon sighting the suspects in the Back-Street area of Philipsburg, the officer immediately alerted Central Police Dispatch. In response, a team comprising detectives and uniformed officers was swiftly deployed to the location. The suspects were intercepted and taken into custody as they attempted to enter a vehicle.

The Special Unit Robberies (S.U.R.) of KPSM has been diligently investigating these cases for several months. Preliminary findings indicate that these individuals may be linked to additional robbery incidents currently under investigation. Both suspects were transported to the Philipsburg Police Station, where they remain in custody for further interrogation.

In light of this situation, the Sint Maarten Police Force urges parents and guardians to have serious discussions with their children about the dangers and consequences of engaging in criminal activities. The involvement of young individuals in such offenses not only jeopardizes their future but also puts the safety of the entire community at risk. Legal repercussions for crimes such as armed robbery is severe and can have long-lasting effects on the lives of those involved. By fostering open communication, instilling strong values, and monitoring their children’s activities, parents and guardians can play a critical role in preventing youth from being drawn into criminal behavior.

The Sint Maarten Police Force continues to encourage the public to report any suspicious activity. Anyone with relevant information regarding these or other criminal activities is urged to contact the police station at +1 (721) 542-2222 or anonymously via the Tip Line at 9300.

KPSM remains steadfast in its commitment to upholding public safety and ensuring that those responsible for criminal offenses.