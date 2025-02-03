Adventure, Creativity, and Cultural Celebration: Highlights from Mylo Freeman’s Successful Workshops in Sint Maarten

The vibrant week of author and illustrator Mylo Freeman’s visit to Sint Maarten, sponsored by Biblionef in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Library, the Ministry of Education, Youth, Culture, and Sports, and SECDA, was a resounding success. This inspiring initiative culminated in two unforgettable events that seamlessly blended creativity, education, and excitement.”

A Day of Adventure and Creativity:

On the final day of activities, a dynamic illustration workshop was held for children aged 7-10 from Alexander’s and Brighter Child Afterschool Programs. However, the day took an unexpected turn when the building’s smoke detectors sounded, prompting a safe evacuation.

The children were met with a delightful surprise outside: Prime Minister Luc Mercelina! The Prime Minister took time to greet the excited children, creating a moment they will not soon forget. Once the building was cleared and deemed safe, the workshop resumed, allowing the children to complete their illustration activities. Despite the interruption, their enthusiasm and creativity remained unwavering.

Barbie Workshop: Celebrating Diversity and Creativity:

Earlier in the week, on Saturday, January 18, a special Barbie workshop was held for children aged 4-6 at the Government Building. This unique event celebrated diversity and imagination. Children brought their own Barbie dolls to the session, where they explored a fascinating collection of Barbie dolls representing various ethnic backgrounds.

Guided by renowned author Mylo Freeman, the children learned about the history of Black Barbie and engaged in hands-on activities, designing and decorating vibrant outfits for their dolls. The workshop not only sparked creativity but also encouraged discussions on cultural representation and inclusivity.

A Memorable Week with Mylo Freeman:

Throughout the week, Mylo Freeman, celebrated author and illustrator, captivated young audiences at daycare centers across Sint Maarten. Through engaging workshops and readings, she introduced children to her beloved book Hello, Baby!, inspiring young minds with messages of love and acceptance.

The week’s activities showcased the power of collaboration in creating meaningful experiences for children. Biblionef, along with its partners, remains dedicated to fostering initiatives that merge education, culture, and creativity.

Writers’ and Illustrators’ Workshops: Nurturing Aspiring Creators

The highlight of the week was the Writers’ and Illustrators’ Workshops, held on Monday, January 20, and Tuesday, January 21, 2025. During the Writers’ Workshop, Mylo Freeman guided participants through the essential elements of picture book storytelling, including story structure, ways to activate a narrative using a basic storyline scheme, and key do’s and don’ts of writing for children. Participants were then tasked with writing a short story based on the theme of “fantasy.”

This was followed by the Illustrators’ Workshop, where Freeman emphasized the importance of composition, starting with small sketches to develop a feel for illustrations, experimenting with different perspectives, and expressing emotions vividly. Participants explored various artistic techniques, including watercolor, digital illustration, inks, and mixed media. The hands-on nature of the workshop allowed them to experiment with different materials and enhance their artistic expression.

A Special Appearance on Sint Maarten Library Virtual Storytime

As part of her visit, Mylo Freeman made a special appearance on the Sint Maarten Library’s Virtual Storytime, where she presented two of her books: Calling Dr. Zaza and Princess Arabella is a Big Sister.

In addition, her recently published book Hello, Baby! is part of an ongoing special promotion. While supplies last, babies and toddlers (ages 0-2) who register at the Sint Maarten Library will receive a Baby Kit, and children aged 3 will receive a Hello, Baby! backpack upon registration. For older children, Princess Arabella is a Big Sister was featured on the library’s program It’s Time for a Story.

The Sint Maarten Library encourages both patrons and non-patrons to stay engaged for upcoming exciting projects. In addition invites the community to keep celebrating the transformative power of storytelling and imagination.

For more information on upcoming events and initiatives, please visit Sint Maarten Library or follow us on social media.