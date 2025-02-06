A Call for Accountability in the Sint Maarten Police Force

Dear Editor,

I write to express my deep concern regarding the ongoing situation within the Sint Maarten Police Force, particularly surrounding the management of allegations against a high-ranking officer accused of sexual harassment. The protection of this individual raises serious questions about the values and priorities of our law enforcement leadership.

It is alarming that since the year 2000, there have been reports of troubling behavior from this officer, yet the authorities appear to be disregarding the voices of numerous female officers who have bravely come forward to report their experiences. Instead of being taken seriously, these women have faced verbal backlash, with insinuations that their allegations are fabricated. This culture of intimidation only serves to reinforce a toxic environment where misconduct is tolerated, if not protected.

Recent media statements from the honorable Minister of Justice indicate that the Prosecutor’s Office found insufficient evidence to pursue charges against this officer. However, this conclusion seems at odds with the gravity of the allegations and the numerous complaints filed by female officers. It is disheartening to witness that while the management team may be attempting to assert that this officer has returned to a position with no subordinates, the reality is quite different. Reports suggest that upon his return, he was, in fact, given a promotion to acting section head of the detective department, as well as leadership roles in multiple teams. This action is not only a disservice to the victims but also sends a dangerous message about accountability in our police force.

Moreover, it has come to light that the Prosecutor’s Office recommended suspension instead of prosecution, seemingly to avoid embarrassment for the police force. This approach undermines the very principles of justice and transparency that our community deserves. The acknowledgment that several female officers have lodged complaints should have been a catalyst for action, yet it appears that the management team’s response has instead been one of obfuscation and denial.

The inconsistency between the statements issued by the management team and those from the Minister of Justice only deepens the skepticism surrounding the integrity of the Police Force’s handling of this sensitive matter. The decision to publicly defend and promote an officer accused of such serious misconduct is not only detrimental to morale within the ranks but also jeopardizes public trust in our police force.

It is imperative that we demand accountability and change within the Sint Maarten Police Force. The ongoing silence and inaction in the face of serious allegations must not continue. The community, especially the brave women who serve within our police force, deserve better—better protection, better acknowledgment, and a culture that prioritizes safety and respect above all.

Sincerely,

A Group of Concern Police Officers